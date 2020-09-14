Fort Edward K-12 principal resigns

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward school principal Sam Ratti has resigned his position effective Oct. 14 to take a job as principal of grades six through 12 at Northville Central School.
Ratti had just been appointed last month as K-12 principal for Fort Edward. He had been principal for just grades six through 12, but the district was forced to cut an administrator when the budget was defeated in July.
Fort Edward has about 450 total students. Northville, which is in Fulton County, has about 250 students in grades six through 12.
Ratti said it was with a heavy heart that he made the decision to leave.
“The past seven-plus years of service to the students of Fort Edward have hands down been some of the most rewarding years of my life. Each year brought on wonderful opportunities to grow closer the family that exists at Fort Edward,” he said in reading from his resignation letter at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
He took a moment to recognize the students and said they will always be a part of him no matter where he goes in life.
“You are what made each day bright and exciting and I will always look back on the great times we shared,” he said. “You are an important part of the world that we live in. There truly are opportunities around each corner if you go out and take them. Find your passion. Support one another, and share your flame with the world while you make it a brighter place.”
He also thanked the families and the faculty and staff for their support.
“Please continue to share your passion for teaching with each new student that enters these halls, and instill the sense of pride and strength in our students the way that we have done for generations,” he said.
The board thanked Ratti for his service.
“You’ve done a fantastic job here as principal. You’ll be missed,” said board President Tom Roche.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday night about how, or if, the position would be filled.
The former elementary principal, Karen Jones, also resigned from the district. She had been given a science teaching job at Fort Edward after her administrative position was eliminated, but resigned from the teaching post effective Sept. 1.
The district is facing dire financial circumstances. On top of being in a contingency budget, Fort Edward, like all school districts is being hit with a 20% cut in state aid. The state is facing a large budget shortfall with a decline in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Fort Edward, that translates to a loss of $1.442 million in aid.
Ward said at the meeting that the district would have to consider all options to reduce spending, including remote learning, if the situation does not improve.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
