Fort Edward K-12 principal resigns

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward school principal Sam Ratti has resigned his position effective Oct. 14 to take a job as principal of grades six through 12 at Northville Central School.

Ratti had just been appointed last month as K-12 principal for Fort Edward. He had been principal for just grades six through 12, but the district was forced to cut an administrator when the budget was defeated in July.

Fort Edward has about 450 total students. Northville, which is in Fulton County, has about 250 students in grades six through 12.

Ratti said it was with a heavy heart that he made the decision to leave.

“The past seven-plus years of service to the students of Fort Edward have hands down been some of the most rewarding years of my life. Each year brought on wonderful opportunities to grow closer the family that exists at Fort Edward,” he said in reading from his resignation letter at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

He took a moment to recognize the students and said they will always be a part of him no matter where he goes in life.