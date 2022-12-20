 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Edward issues boil water notice

FORT EDWARD — A boil water notice was issued for the village of Fort Edward at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday due to a water leak discovered on Rogers Street.

The Village Water Department said the notice is in effect for users who live on the following streets:

  • Rogers Street
  • Notre Dame Street
  • Center Street

"In order to ensure that disease causing organisms do not exist in your drinking water you must boil water or use bottled water, certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health, for all culinary uses. All tap water for human consumption should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute and then cooled prior to use. The village of Fort Edward thanks you for your understanding," the Tuesday morning notice said.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

