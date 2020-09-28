Fort Edward interviewing candidates for school principal position

FORT EDWARD — A total of 22 people applied to be the next Fort Edward school principal and the district hopes to select a candidate the school board can vote on at its next meeting.
Superintendent Dan Ward said he is scheduling interviews in the next 10 days. He anticipates bringing six to eight people in for interviews.
“We’re hoping to have somebody to recommend to the school board before the Oct. 13 meeting,” he said.
The district is looking to replace Sam Ratti, who is leaving Oct. 14 to take a job as principal of grades six through 12 at Northville Central School.
Ratti had been appointed by the school board in August to serve as K-12 principal. He previously had been the principal for grades six through 12. However, the district was forced to cut an administrator after voters in July rejected its proposed budget for the second time and the school board was forced to adopt a contingency budget.
The former elementary principal, Karen Jones, was reassigned to a science teaching job after her position was eliminated, but she has since left the district for another job.
Ratti was a history teacher with the district before being appointed in 2018 as a principal.
The district is grappling with dire financial circumstances, which have gotten worse as the state, facing declining revenue because of the pandemic, has withheld about 20% of school aid.
The board’s Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to hear a report from its auditor, Marvin and Company. A joint meeting with the South Glens Falls school board to find out more about the merger study will follow at 6:30 p.m.
