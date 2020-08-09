Fort Edward honors its veterans with banners

FORT EDWARD — Elaine Trackey-Saltsman's father would never talk about his time fighting in Europe during World War II.

He said, "The things I went through and the things I saw, I don't want you kids to know about," she said.

Her father, William J. Trackey, died in 2012, and wanting to honor him, Trackey-Saltsman decided to put his face on a banner and hang it from a lamp post in the village.

"He'd be very upset knowing his picture was up there," she said. "He didn't want recognition."

But Trackey-Saltsman feels her father and other veterans deserve to be recognized, so, following the model of a project done in Hudson Falls, she made arrangements for banners to be made.

She sold 57 of the banners for $100 apiece that village and town crews, with help from the fire department, have put up without charge on lamp posts throughout the community.

Banners of the graduating senior class were up earlier in the summer, and when those came down, the veterans went up.

The banners will stay up until after Veterans Day (Nov. 11), then come down for the winter. They'll go back up before Memorial Day, which falls on May 31 next year.