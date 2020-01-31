Fort Edward highway garage bid goes to former town supervisor

FORT EDWARD — The Town Board awarded a contract to replace the town highway garage to TC Industrial Consultants during its January meeting.
According to Supervisor Lester Losaw, bids on replacing the burned-out structure came in at $172,000 from CT Male Associates and $30,000 from TC Industrial Consultants, a company owned by former Fort Edward town Supervisor Terry Middleton.
"Since our highway garage burned down and I have no expertise in that matter and former Supervisor Middleton would have done the work if he were supervisor ... I can’t ask him to do it for free," explained Losaw during the meeting. "So he gave a proposal. But I still have to speak with the Comptroller’s Office to get the OK for that."
Last May, a dump truck electrical malfunction sparked a fire at the Culver Street building, leaving the four-bay garage a total loss, despite a fire wall in the structure.
Two of the bays sustained heavy damage and the others were damaged by smoke, Middleton explained during an earlier meeting.
The town’s insurance policy with Northern Insuring Agency paid $500,000 to replace the building and about $60,000 for the contents.
During the January meeting, the Town Board accepted Middleton's bid, which is contingent on town attorney and state Comptroller's Office approval.
Deputy Town Clerk Elizabeth O’Leary spoke during the public comment period regarding Middleton's bid.
"I called my brother, who did this for a living; he was actually the superintendent of large jobs but has done every single one of these positions. ... I asked him what a fair price would be for this job," O’Leary said. "He said the CT Male price was very fair. ... He said that Mr. Middleton has given us a tremendous gift and we owe him a debt of gratitude for giving us a price of $30,000."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.