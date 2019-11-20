{{featured_button_text}}
Fort Edward map

W.L. Plastics Corp. plans to buy a portion of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site, outlined in the above map. The map was attached to the company's application to the Warren & Washington Industrial Development Agency for tax breaks.

FORT EDWARD — The owners of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site are looking to partner with the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency to sell the rest of their property.

W.L. Plastics Corp., a Texas-based plastic pipe manufacturer, is expected to buy about 23 acres of the approximately 80 acres the nonprofit Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. owns.

The sale is not official, yet. 

W.L. Plastics Corp. is seeking an $871,000 sales tax exemption from the industrial development agency, as well as approximately $1 million in property tax breaks on the improvements the company makes to the site. The company would still pay taxes on the current assessed value of the property, according to a proposed 10-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement. 

A public hearing is scheduled on the tax breaks for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Fort Edward Town Hall. Later that day, at 4 p.m., the IDA will vote on the tax breaks at the Washington County Office Building in the Supervisors Chambers.

Zachary Middleton, a member of the Fort Edward LPDC, said in a phone interview Wednesday that the LPDC is looking for help to develop the rest of the site. 

"We started off with the IDA because we think the IDA is a good place to start," Middleton said. "We're looking at all our options."

The Fort Edward LPDC's goal, he said, has always been to develop the site, increase the tax base and add jobs to the area. With a four-person LPDC board whose members all work, Middleton said there is no dedicated person to market the property. 

The LPDC members are all doing what they can in their free time. 

Middleton said board members are "not making a dime off this" and said any money from sale of the properties will go toward paying taxes, future taxes, insurance or future maintenance of the site.

The remaining parcel has some wetland areas that cannot be developed, board members have previously said. Middleton said the land left that can be developed includes a heavy rail line. Several people have expressed interest, and a party was even looking at the property on Wednesday, Middleton said.

A history of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward

The possibility of a partnership between the Fort Edward LPDC and the IDA was brought up at the end of Monday's IDA meeting. The board voted to go into executive session to discuss contract negotiations, with IDA member Travis Whitehead dissenting. 

Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton (Zachary Middleton's father), incoming Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw and Zachary Middleton were asked to stay. 

Following the executive session, a motion was made for IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien to meet with the Fort Edward LPDC and report back to the IDA board.

O'Brien said in a phone interview Wednesday he did not want to "muddy down the W.L. Plastics announcement," but said the Fort Edward LPDC is looking to work with the IDA to help market the properties at the dewatering site. 

O'Brien felt the discussion offered a legitimate reason for an executive session because it dealt with negotiations, but not all members felt that way. 

IDA members Matt Simpson, Travis Whitehead and Nick Caimano said Wednesday the executive session was not warranted. All of them said not very much was discussed on Monday about partnering with the LPDC, because they had decided it was not information that should be kept from the public. 

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

