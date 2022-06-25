Fort Edward grads persevere despite turbulance

FORT EDWARD — Mark Humphreys Jr. turned 19 and graduated high school the same day.

But the day meant a lot to him for another reason. His graduation cap told another story with three little words.

“For You Mom.”

Humphreys’ mother died this year.

“She tried holding on, because she really wanted to see me graduate,” Humphreys said before his graduation ceremony Friday evening.

He worked hard this year to make sure he graduated.

“Because it was the one thing she always wanted to see,” said the Fort Edward student, who graduated with 22 of his classmates Friday in front of the school.

Dressed in blue and white robes, his fellow graduates sang to him before they made their way to their seats in front of the school building.

Interim Principal John Godfrey lauded the seniors for enduring in their studies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to push through all the challenges you have faced for the past two-and-a-half years is incredible,” Godfrey said. “All the time you spent in class, those extra hours you spent studying, and the tests you had to pass got you here tonight.”

Salutatorian Miranda Sardina admitted that speaking in front of an audience was difficult for her.

“I’ve always been known as the quiet kid, sitting in the back of the classroom, trying to avoid eye contact with the teacher, just so I don’t get called on,” she said. “Well, I guess I’ve been called on.”

She thanked the people who helped the Class of 2022 get through high school.

“The awesome people that we are now, and the hopefully awesomer people we’ll become in the future is all because of you,” Sardina said. “And yes, for today, ‘awesomer’ is a word.”

Valedictorian Bryce Tyler pulled an airplane out of a bag and told his classmates that it was the Flying Fortress, a bomber flown in Europe during World War II.

“The B-17 plane helped ensure our freedom and the freedom of others,” Tyler said. “The aircraft and its crew members embody the traits of bravery, strength, perseverance and sacrifice. These four characteristics have been instilled in us through our time at the fort and have helped us reach this moment.”

The airplane symbolized the graduates’ journey so far and the journey still to come, he said. Families and teachers were the pilots and the students were crew members.

“Sadly, our high school experience was cut short in 10th grade when we came across some severe turbulence, COVID-19,” he said. “This pandemic left us isolated in our homes. We had to be strong during the dark months. Our way of life was completely changed.”

But the Class of 2022 persevered and overcame the challenges of the pandemic, he said.

“We began our flight’s descent during senior year. We were able to enjoy a few last memories together,” he said. “We were able to return to school full time, take off our masks, have a prom, go on a senior trip and return to sports. The time flew by and in the blink of an eye, our high school journey was over.”

Scott Daley, a 1990 Fort Edward graduate and Persian Gulf War veteran, told seniors to take pride in being from a small town.

“Please do not limit yourself based upon what is possible coming from here," Daley said. "You truly can do anything you put your mind to, but you have to want it. I mean, really want it. Nothing is going to be given to you in life. You have to earn every single thing through hard work, grit and determination.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

