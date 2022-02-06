 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fort Edward fire displaces four Saturday night

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — Volunteers of the Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross came to the aid of four people on Sunday after a fire broke out at their Route 196 home on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, one adult and three teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 17, were provided emergency aid and financial assistance. 

The volunteers provided the victims of the fire with the funds necessary for shelter, food, and clothing as well as offering health services and emotional support to the family.

No other information on the fire was available on Sunday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigating missing person

Police investigating missing person

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News