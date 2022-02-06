Fort Edward fire displaces four Saturday night

FORT EDWARD — Volunteers of the Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross came to the aid of four people on Sunday after a fire broke out at their Route 196 home on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, one adult and three teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 17, were provided emergency aid and financial assistance.

The volunteers provided the victims of the fire with the funds necessary for shelter, food, and clothing as well as offering health services and emotional support to the family.

No other information on the fire was available on Sunday.

