FORT EDWARD – The fire that destroyed a house Saturday was caused by an electrical problem, fire investigators determined.
“It was electrical which sparked the blaze,” said First Assistant Fire Edward Fire Chief Bill Brown.
He added that the homeowners at 412 Main St. had not left anything on when they left the house Saturday. The fire began in wires in the back of the house.
No one was home when the fire began, so it spread far before others noticed and called the Fort Edward Fire Department. The department was called about 2:45 p.m.
“It was well involved when we arrived,” Brown said. “It was contained right to the residence but the house is a total loss.”
No one was injured in the fire. All animals escaped except one cat, Brown said.
Homeowner Jed Parrish was on his way home on Saturday afternoon when a neighbor called to tell him his house was on fire, he said. He had owned the house for 16 years.
The Red Cross provided health services and financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to the family Saturday evening. The Red Cross reported that the family consisted of an adult and two children, ages 13 and 15.
Red Cross volunteers also offered emotional support and gave the family comfort kits containing personal care items, and they will continue to help the family as they determine their next steps.
