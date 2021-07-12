Fort Edward felon receives 8 years in prison for weapons possession

FORT EDWARD — A local man with a lengthy criminal record has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing weapons.

Golla Camp-Potter, 28, pleaded guilty in Washington County in May to felony third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon.

Camp-Potter was arrested back in November. Police had responded to the Fort Edward Motel, looking for a parolee, when they received reports from other residents about a man who had been displaying weapons and accusing other people of stealing his things.

Investigating, police found two weapons, including a .45-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a pistol grip, silencer and a detachable magazine, court documents showed.

In addition, they found a crack pipe, digital scales with powdered residue that was determined to be heroin and bottles containing marijuana.

Camp-Potter is prohibited from owning firearms because of previous felony convictions.

He was released from prison in October 2019 after serving a little more than 3 years. He was convicted in Warren County Court for criminal possession of a controlled substance, after being arrested in 2015 for possessing marijuana and heroin.