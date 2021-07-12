Fort Edward felon receives 8 years in prison for weapons possession

FORT EDWARD — A local man with a lengthy criminal record has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing weapons.
Golla Camp-Potter, 28, pleaded guilty in Washington County in May to felony third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon.
Camp-Potter was arrested back in November. Police had responded to the Fort Edward Motel, looking for a parolee, when they received reports from other residents about a man who had been displaying weapons and accusing other people of stealing his things.
Investigating, police found two weapons, including a .45-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a pistol grip, silencer and a detachable magazine, court documents showed.
In addition, they found a crack pipe, digital scales with powdered residue that was determined to be heroin and bottles containing marijuana.
Camp-Potter is prohibited from owning firearms because of previous felony convictions.
He was released from prison in October 2019 after serving a little more than 3 years. He was convicted in Warren County Court for criminal possession of a controlled substance, after being arrested in 2015 for possessing marijuana and heroin.
He also had served 4 years in prison, from 2009 to 2013, for a burglary conviction in Washington County Court.
Camp-Potter faced multiple drug and weapons counts for this latest incident, but pleaded guilty to the weapons count in satisfaction of the charges.
He was sentenced on June 25.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.