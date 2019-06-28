If you go

WHAT: "A Century of Collecting: Treasures from the Old Fort House" exhibit

WHEN: Open 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday, but closed major holidays

WHERE: The Old Fort House Museum, 29 Broadway, Fort Edward

COST: Adults, $7.50; seniors and military, $5; children 13 to 18, $3; family, $15; children under 13 are free

MORE INFO: Call 518-747-9600 or go to oldforthousemuseum.com.