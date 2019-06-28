FORT EDWARD — A new exhibit at the Old Fort House celebrates nearly 100 years of collecting artifacts from the town, village and surrounding area.
Called, "A Century of Collecting: Treasures from the Old Fort House," the exhibit is inside a post-and-beam house built in 1795, a saved item in itself that used to sit on Broadway across from Route 197.
R. Paul McCarty, historian for the town and village, has continued the collecting legacy of the Fort Edward Historical Society, which was charted by the state Board of Regents in 1927. He and the society have saved everything from buildings to portraits of the influential men and women of Fort Edward and the region.
He was excited to finally open an exhibit that shows the society's collection history, as its centennial approaches.
"It's nice to do this, and since we're coming up on that, we'll probably run this for a couple of years and add a few things," he said. "I'm very happy with the way it turned out."
The oldest item in the collection is a cane acquired in 1927 that had belonged to Henry B. Northup, the local businessman who helped free Solomon Northup. Solomon was a local farmer who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in 1840. His experience was recounted in his book, Twelve Years A Slave, made into a movie in 2013.
Area families influential to the community are featured in the exhibit, including the Howland Family. Amasa Howland arrived in Fort Edward in the 1840s. Part of the exhibit features a copy of an oil painting portrait of Howland, along with various bags and paper products, which he produced.
Paper products connected to Fort Edward are seen Monday at the Old Fort House Museum's new exhibit, 'A Century of Collecting: Treasures from t…
Famous Fort Edward pottery, with the signature blue flowered stamp, is also featured, some items of which McCarty believes were made to celebrate the centennial of the United States. They are stamped with the date 1876.
While some of the items have been featured in the Old Fort House Museum, McCarty said a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust paid for the curation of the exhibit. There are signs with each item's back story.
Sometimes items get "swallowed up," McCarty said, inside the museum exhibits.
"This is just a nice thing to showcase some of our collections," he said.
The exhibit is expected to continue for a couple of years, but opened officially to the public on Saturday, June 15. To visit the museum and exhibit, hours are 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday during the summer, at 29 Broadway, Fort Edward. The museum is closed on major holidays.
For more information call 518-747-9600 or go to oldforthousemuseum.com.
