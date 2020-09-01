Fort Edward drops prekindergarten program

FORT EDWARD — The school district has dropped its prekindergarten program because of low enrollment and reconfigured its administrative staff in response its budget cuts.
Superintendent Dan Ward said in an email that only 14 children had been enrolled in the prekindergarten program as of last week.
The district needed about 18 students to make the program work. The district is grappling with a 20% reduction in state aid. The state has been withholding aid to school districts because of declining revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fort Edward was going to receive about $80,000 for the program, which would have covered about half of the cost. The district had already reduced it to a half-day, morning program, because it lacked teachers to do morning and afternoon sessions.
The district cut a half-time teacher position because of the program’s cancellation, as well as a full-time teacher aide.
In addition, the board was to appoint Sam Ratti as principal for kindergarten through 12th grade at a salary of $79,825, according to its agenda.
Ratti had been principal of grades six through 12. The district had to cut an administrator because of the budget defeat in June, however.
Ratti was a history teacher with the district before being appointed in 2018 as an interim principal for grades six through 12.
Karen Jones, the elementary principal for the district since 2017, was going to be appointed as a science teacher for grades seven through 12.
Ward did not return a message or an email, seeking confirmation on whether the staff changes were approved.
The district had to make reductions after voters in July defeated an $11.646 million budget, which would have increased the tax levy by 14%. Only 49% of residents voted in favor.
Voters also rejected an earlier budget with a 19.8% increase in the tax levy. Nearly 53% of residents voted in favor, but a super-majority of at least 60% was needed, because the budget exceeded the tax cap.
Last month, the board voted to eliminate the following positions: a fourth-grade elementary teacher, half-time health teacher, half-time music teacher and half-time teaching assistant. It also voted to cut the hours of the counselor.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.