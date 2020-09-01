Fort Edward drops prekindergarten program

FORT EDWARD — The school district has dropped its prekindergarten program because of low enrollment and reconfigured its administrative staff in response its budget cuts.

Superintendent Dan Ward said in an email that only 14 children had been enrolled in the prekindergarten program as of last week.

The district needed about 18 students to make the program work. The district is grappling with a 20% reduction in state aid. The state has been withholding aid to school districts because of declining revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Edward was going to receive about $80,000 for the program, which would have covered about half of the cost. The district had already reduced it to a half-day, morning program, because it lacked teachers to do morning and afternoon sessions.

The district cut a half-time teacher position because of the program’s cancellation, as well as a full-time teacher aide.

In addition, the board was to appoint Sam Ratti as principal for kindergarten through 12th grade at a salary of $79,825, according to its agenda.

Ratti had been principal of grades six through 12. The district had to cut an administrator because of the budget defeat in June, however.