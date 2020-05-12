Fort Edward could lay off many staff members if voters don't approve 19% tax levy hike

FORT EDWARD — More than 13 teacher positions could be eliminated if Fort Edward voters do not support a budget that would increase the tax levy by about 19%.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said the district is looking to ask for a roughly $570,000 increase in the tax levy, which would bring it to $3.58 million.
Because that would exceed the district’s 4.9% tax cap, a super majority of 60% of voters would have to vote yes.
“In order for our school district to look and operate anywhere near the way it looks or operates right now, we really need your help in passing this budget,” Ward said during a budget meeting on April 22.
The numbers are still preliminary because the district’s assessment roll has not been updated. Ward said the district would see its tax rate increase from $27.40 per $1,000 of assessed value to a number in the high 30s or low 40s.
Ward stressed that the cuts discussed would only be implemented if the budget fails. Other cuts include eliminating over seven support staff positions, a portion of an administrative position, all sports and extracurricular activities and any non-mandated transportation services.
The board met on Monday with Ward providing a brief update on the budget. The Board of Education’s Finance Committee will meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budget. The full board will adopt the budget at a meeting on May 19 at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of factors are causing financial hardship for the district. Ward said the district has to make a $153,000 payment on a bond it took out to pay the $1.7 million owed to Washington County for the back taxes on the former dewatering plant. That alone exceeds the district’s cap amount of $147,000.
Ward pointed out that the district had a higher levy in 2016-2017 — $3.625 million. It cut the levy to $3 million to tighten the belt, but the cost of the operating the district has always been around that amount.
Over the years, Ward said the district has made cuts through attrition including some teachers, teacher assistants, cleaners, bus drivers and other positions.
Ward said the district is negotiating with its unions. He said that ongoing negotiations with the Fort Edward Teachers Association could yield a quarter-million dollars in savings. He could not say more at this point.
The district is also reaching out to local businesses for possible donations, according to Ward.
“For the Fort Edward school to continue to be successful, we have to work together. That means everybody — the residents, taxpayers, employees, community at large,” he said.
Parent Christina Durkee said during the public comment portion of the meeting, that she wanted the board to be more transparent about the process and urged the board to think about the impact on the community, especially the students.
“Look them in the eye. Tell my daughter. Tell my son that you did what was best for them and not best of anything else,” she said.
Board President Tom Roche said there are no ulterior motives on the part of the board and it has put out a lot of information on the budget.
“It’s very encouraging since we’ve had to go to video meetings that we’ve got 70 people going to meetings, where we used to have seven,” he said.
Amanda Durkee, parent of a student and wife of a teacher, read the names of the teachers and staff that would be affected by these cuts.
“These numbers are people and when we only refer to them as numbers, the humanity is lost,” she said.
Roche said the board does value every one of those names.
“This isn’t anything to do with performance or any other thing other than a financial situation and the way seniority lists go. That’s how this goes. It’s not about not valuing any of those people,” she said.
Ward said the district is not confirming the names of any of the people that Durkee read that those positions would be eliminated.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.