Fort Edward could lay off many staff members if voters don't approve 19% tax levy hike

The district is also reaching out to local businesses for possible donations, according to Ward.

“For the Fort Edward school to continue to be successful, we have to work together. That means everybody — the residents, taxpayers, employees, community at large,” he said.

Parent Christina Durkee said during the public comment portion of the meeting, that she wanted the board to be more transparent about the process and urged the board to think about the impact on the community, especially the students.

“Look them in the eye. Tell my daughter. Tell my son that you did what was best for them and not best of anything else,” she said.

Board President Tom Roche said there are no ulterior motives on the part of the board and it has put out a lot of information on the budget.

“It’s very encouraging since we’ve had to go to video meetings that we’ve got 70 people going to meetings, where we used to have seven,” he said.

Amanda Durkee, parent of a student and wife of a teacher, read the names of the teachers and staff that would be affected by these cuts.

“These numbers are people and when we only refer to them as numbers, the humanity is lost,” she said.