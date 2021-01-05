Fort Edward could get water line grant for south end work

FORT EDWARD — The village may qualify for a state infrastructure grant to do water line improvements in the south end if residents there fall within income limits.

The state Office of Community Renewal has released funds from a federal program for public infrastructure, said consultant Jim Thatcher on Monday. If the village qualifies, the money would cover water lines and improvements to streets and sidewalks along Edward, Moon, Montgomery and Old Fort streets.

At least 95 percent of residents in the target area need to respond to an income survey to establish the area’s eligibility. The application is due March 5.

The pandemic has made door to door canvassing difficult, but the area has fewer than 50 houses, and Thatcher said he’d do it if necessary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thatcher encouraged the village to apply for a state microenterprise assistance grant that could be distributed directly to owner-operated local businesses with no more than five employees. The funds could cover many business needs other than building renovation.

Thatcher said he’d put together a proposal which could be discussed at a public hearing. The board agreed and set the hearing for 6:45 p.m. Feb. 1, its next regular public meeting.