Fort Edward could get water line grant for south end work

FORT EDWARD — The village may qualify for a state infrastructure grant to do water line improvements in the south end if residents there fall within income limits.
The state Office of Community Renewal has released funds from a federal program for public infrastructure, said consultant Jim Thatcher on Monday. If the village qualifies, the money would cover water lines and improvements to streets and sidewalks along Edward, Moon, Montgomery and Old Fort streets.
At least 95 percent of residents in the target area need to respond to an income survey to establish the area’s eligibility. The application is due March 5.
The pandemic has made door to door canvassing difficult, but the area has fewer than 50 houses, and Thatcher said he’d do it if necessary.
Thatcher encouraged the village to apply for a state microenterprise assistance grant that could be distributed directly to owner-operated local businesses with no more than five employees. The funds could cover many business needs other than building renovation.
Thatcher said he’d put together a proposal which could be discussed at a public hearing. The board agreed and set the hearing for 6:45 p.m. Feb. 1, its next regular public meeting.
Other funding possibilities that could be discussed then are state grants for improvements at Mullen Park and the village’s section of the Hudson Valley Greenway. Some grants may require a local match. Thatcher encouraged the board to gather ideas for what could be done with that grant money and how the village could meet a match requirement.
In other business:
- The board discussed buying a Case 60 series excavator for the Department of Public Works from Monroe Tractor in Latham. The machine would cost a bit less than $60,000 under state contract, with about $15,000 more for a tamper, two buckets and a hydraulic thumb. If the board submits its receipt to the state Department of Transportation by mid-February, the state would reimburse the village through the Consolidated Highway Improvement Program in March. Trustee John Boucher said to make sure the dealer can get parts.
- Water running down the railroad tracks below the junior-senior high school is flooding Liberty Street, Mayor Matthew Traver said. The village DPW has tried to divert the water but has been warned away from the tracks by CP Rail workers. The village will ask an engineer with the county DPW to assess the situation.
- Few people posted comments during a public comment period on state-mandated review of police policies, said Police Chief Justin Derway. Comments closed on Dec. 31. Derway said he and Trustee Peter Williams will review the comments and decide how to proceed. The state requires open meetings but due to coronavirus concerns, that will be difficult, he said.
- Derway said he’s trying to fill some full-time positions on the police force. New officers are finishing their training and several people are interested, he said.
- The board passed a resolution, honoring the late Dr. David Starbuck for his decades of work on Colonial and Revolutionary War sites in the village. Trustee Edward Carpenter said Starbuck “pointed out how important Fort Edward and Rogers Island were to early America.” Artifacts that Starbuck, his students, and volunteers found locally are on display at the Rogers Island Visitors Center. Starbuck “leaves a foundation and legacy that future archaeologists can expand and build on,” the resolution concluded.