Fort Edward closing early today after COVID case

Fort Edward began dismissing all students at 11 a.m. today after learning that someone who had been in a school building recently had tested positive for coronavirus.
Also Wednesday, Warren County Health Services announced that coronavirus is now spreading within the households of at least two teachers or students who caught the virus last week.
Five county residents tested positive Wednesday. Two of the cases are household-spread from school-related cases. A third case is also household-spread from a person who has coronavirus, and the fourth case is a person who lives in the same household of a person who was exposed to coronavirus at work.
Health Services does not yet know how the fifth person caught the virus.
Many cases in Warren County in the last month have been household-spread.
Currently, 29 people are ill in Warren County, but no one is hospitalized. Warren County continues to have a positive test rate above 1%, which suggests that the virus is not under control.
Epidemiologists consider a positive test rate under 1% to indicate that the county is testing enough people to find most cases quickly, which allows Health Services to stop the spread by issuing quarantines. A positive test rate above 1% suggests that some cases are being missed and more people should be tested.
Fort Edward schools
In Washington County, the entire Fort Edward school district will move to virtual instruction for at least 24 hours, through Thursday.
Washington County Health Services and the school district were working together to track all of the infected person’s contacts and notify them to quarantine for 14 days.
“Student, faculty, staff, and community safety is our highest priority. As we explained previously in our Parent Forums and my letter from September 18th, following a confirmed positive case, all schools will shift to remote learning for at least 24 hours for contract tracing, deep cleaning and determining the next steps,” Superintendent Dan Ward wrote in a letter to the school community. “We will continue to work closely with Washington County Public Health and follow their guidance on how to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation as we work through this situation.”
The school district opened Sept. 14.
