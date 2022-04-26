Fort Edward chooses new superintendent

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District will announce its decision to appoint Richard DeMallie as the district's next superintendent during a special meeting of the school board on Wednesday.

DeMallie is currently the high school principal at the Gloversville Enlarged School District.

He is expected to start July 1.

The school district began its search in the fall with a community survey, which was followed by a public forum in January to gather input from the district on what residents look for in a superintendent.

"After three rounds of interviews, Richard rose to top of our list and it became clear to the board that he has the skills and experiences to successfully lead the Fort Edward Union Free School District," Board of Education President Thomas Roche stated in a news release.

The Fort Edward board has offered DeMallie a three-year contract with an initial annual salary of $133,000, according to the news release by the Washington-Saratoga-Hamilton-Essex BOCES.

DeMallie began his career in education in 1996, splitting his time between instructing physical education and as an in-school suspension teacher with the Scotia-Glenville Central School District.

After some time at LaSalle School for Boys in Albany, he joined the Gloversville Enlarged School District, where he worked for 21 years.

He began his school administrative career in 2005, serving as the assistant high school principal for three years until being promoted to principal in 2008, according to the news release.

"I look forward to entrenching myself in the community and working with all stakeholders to the benefit of every child in the district," DeMallie said in the news release.

He completed his education at SUNY Cortland and has a master's of science degree in educational administration from the College of St. Rose. He also completed a doctorate in educational leadership at The Sage College of Albany.

DeMallie will replace Interim Superintendent Mark Bessen.

The search was coordinated by the BOCES district Superintendent James Dexter.

