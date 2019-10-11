FORT EDWARD — Residents are reminded that fire district and town public hearings on their respective budgets are coming up next week.
The fire district budget hearing will be held at 5 p.m., followed by the town budget hearing at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the Town Hall. The Town Board's regularly monthly meeting will follow.
The town's total budget is looking to be about $1.7 million, with about $1.2 million to be raised by taxes. The taxy levy increase is just under 1%, which is under the tax cap.
The proposed budget is balanced based on the assumption that the town will be able to bond for approximately $350,000 in back taxes it owes to Washington County.
