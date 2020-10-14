Fort Edward booster club raises over $10,000 for school extracurricular activities

FORT EDWARD — Students will be able to participate in some extracurricular activities again, thanks to a generous donation from the Fort Edward Booster Club.

The school board on Tuesday accepted a $10,435 donation from the club.

The club stepped up its fundraising efforts after all sports and extracurricular activities were eliminated, following the defeat of the district’s budget in July.

“We wanted to make sure that they had some sort of normalcy,” said Booster Club member Michelle Sherwood.

Among the activities this money will be used to bring back are the yearbook, National Honor Society, Ski Club and the Outing Club, according to Sherwood.

The group has been holding various events, including a basket raffle, which raised more than $21,000. A silent auction, which included a one-week time share stay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was also held.

Local businesses have been donating to the cause.