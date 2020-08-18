Fort Edward board cuts jobs, prekindergarten at risk

FORT EDWARD — School officials may have to cancel their prekindergarten program if enrollment does not increase in the next couple of weeks.

That is just one of the issues the district is grappling with as students prepare for school in the era of COVID-19 and Fort Edward operates under a contingency budget. The district's spending proposal was rejected by voters for a second time last month.

The school board on Monday voted to abolish some positions in wake of the budget defeat and to push the start date of school back to Sept. 14 to allow for more staff training.

Superintendent Dan Ward told the board the district was recently informed the state is reducing its prekindergarten grants by at least 20% because of state revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

Fort Edward will receive about $80,000 for the program. Ward pointed out the aid covers only about half of the operating costs but is supplemented with local funding.

The district had already decided to do a half-day program in the morning because it does not have enough teachers to do morning and afternoon sessions.

The district needs 18 students to make the numbers work. It only has about eight, Ward said.