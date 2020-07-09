Fort Edward BLM rally postponed again

FORT EDWARD — The Black Lives Matter rally scheduled to take place in the village on Sunday has been postponed, according to the village's police chief.
Chief Justin Derway said upward of 350 people were expected to attend Sunday's rally, but event organizers chose to postpone the rally because of inclement weather. Severe thunderstorms are foretasted throughout the day.
"Due to the weather forecast, they're postponing it again," Derway said Thursday.
This is the second time inclement weather has postponed the rally in recent weeks. The event was originally supposed to take place on June 28.
The rally has been pushed back to July 19, Derway said.
Organizers did not return a request for comment Thursday.
The event is being advertised on Facebook as an "educational rally to honor George Floyd," a Black man who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Floyd's killing sparked widespread protests demanding police reform and the end to systemic racism.
More than 2,000 attended a similar rally in Glens Falls on June 5, and large rallies were hosted in cities throughout the Capital Region, including Schenectady, Troy and Albany, where several riots broke out.
Protesters were expected to march from the police station on Broadway to Mullen Park, where several people were expected to give speeches.
Derway said he asked the Washington County Sheriff's Office and State Police to assist with street closures during the march.
"They were each going to give us a couple of cars," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
