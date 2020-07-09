Fort Edward BLM rally postponed again

FORT EDWARD — The Black Lives Matter rally scheduled to take place in the village on Sunday has been postponed, according to the village's police chief.

Chief Justin Derway said upward of 350 people were expected to attend Sunday's rally, but event organizers chose to postpone the rally because of inclement weather. Severe thunderstorms are foretasted throughout the day.

"Due to the weather forecast, they're postponing it again," Derway said Thursday.

This is the second time inclement weather has postponed the rally in recent weeks. The event was originally supposed to take place on June 28.

The rally has been pushed back to July 19, Derway said.

Organizers did not return a request for comment Thursday.

The event is being advertised on Facebook as an "educational rally to honor George Floyd," a Black man who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Floyd's killing sparked widespread protests demanding police reform and the end to systemic racism.