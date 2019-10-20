FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Union Free School District Board of Education officially adopted a resolution at this month's meeting to issue bonds for the repayment of back taxes owed to Washington County.
The money owed, roughly $1.7 million, is due to a tax assessment challenge from WCC on the former General Electric Co. dewatering plant.
District Superintendent Dan Ward said the move allows the district to borrow up to the full amount, but the district also has more than $600,000 in reserves it can pull from to lower the amount needed to borrow.
The motion keeps the district on track for the schedule outlined by Washington County, Ward said.
"Our timeline still puts us in position to make the payments to the county prior to June 30th as requested and required by Washington County," Ward said.
Board of Education President Thomas Roche said the district is considering a 10-year repayment plan for the loan and the exact amount it will have to pay back each year won't be known until officials confirm interest rates.
Ward said the balance has not been decided yet, but the current timeline is to have that decision made by or at the Nov. 12 Board of Education meeting.
He said by the next meeting, he expects to have estimates on how much the repayments will add to the budget.
Both Ward and Roche said the motion allows the district to borrow up to the full amount, but does not necessarily mean the district will decide to do so.
