Fort Edward begins search process for new school superintendent

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward has begun the search for a new superintendent of schools.

Board of Education member Amanda Durkee said that the board met on Oct. 26 with BOCES District Superintendent Jim Dexter and Assistant Superintendent Tony Muller, who spelled out the timeline for the search.

“All of us at the meeting really felt it was imperative to include all of the stakeholders as much as possible in the process, which would include students, parents, faculty and community members,” Durkee said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The district is looking to put together an online survey to be posted later this month or next month, according to Durkee. In addition, she said the district is putting together a job description about the type of qualities Fort Edward would like to have in its next superintendent. Then, the job would be posted to trade publications and websites.

In addition, Durkee said the board is interested in holding a community forum about the superintendent search in early January.

Durkee said there will be some competition for candidates as other districts are looking to fill vacant or soon-to-be vacant superintendent positions. Lake George is also looking for a new superintendent.

Superintendents in Fort Ann and Warrensburg will be retiring in January, but those positions are being filled by internal candidates.

Fort Edward board member James Donahue said the board has not determined a salary range for the position.

“We have to be relatively competitive, understanding that we’ve got to be within the (financial) means we can handle here,” he said.

Donahue stressed that BOCES is assisting in the search, but not making the final decision.

The district is looking to replace Dan Ward, who left at the end of June to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District. Mark Bessen, former Granville superintendent, is currently serving as interim superintendent.

Former Abraham Wing School Superintendent John Godfrey is interim principal after John Galarneau left to take a position with the Schenectady City School District.

The district needs to move forward filling the leadership vacancies after the board last month rejected any further discussions of being annexed by the South Glens Falls Central School District following an outcry from the community.

Fort Edward school board member John Guglielmo reiterated that community input is needed to fill both positions. The selected candidates would be leading the district for a number of years.

“The passion that was brought here with the annexation has to be the same passion that is brought here for everything,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

