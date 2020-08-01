Fort Edward athletes, officials look at prospect of no sports

"Certainly saddened by the news," bowling coach Nelson Chase said. "With respect to bowling, last year was one of the best seasons we had in the 22 years I've been coaching. I feel bad for the kids, especially there were a couple who were juniors looking forward to returning. There's a whole lot of tradition there.

"It's bad enough that Fort Edward girls basketball didn't get to go to states, or South Glens Falls bowling or any of the other local teams. Then the whole COVID thing and now this," Chase said.

It's not just sports

Incoming senior Brody Sullivan, a football and basketball player, said the decision will have an impact on everyone at the school because it's more than just athletics on the chopping block.

"It's sucks for everyone," Sullivan said. "The teachers who have worked so hard and made such a big impact on our lives, all the people in band and chorus — it sucks to have nothing there. All that stuff makes (school) enjoyable, something to look forward to."

Former volleyball coach Michelle Taylor, a member of the Fort Edward booster club, said it was "heart-wrenching," but she understood residents' concerns about the school tax increase.