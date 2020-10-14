Fort Edward appoints new school principal

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady middle school assistant principal is set to take over as Fort Edward’s new principal.

The Fort Edward Board of Education on Tuesday appointed John Galarneau to the K-12 principal position effective on Monday. Galarneau was given a four-year contract at a starting salary of $79,900.

Galarneau has been the assistant principal for sixth grade at Mont Pleasant Middle School since July 2019.

Before that, he served an administrative internship at Schenectady High School from 2018 to 2019 and was a physical education teacher there from 2017 to 2019, according to his resume.

Galarneau has ties to Washington County he began his career as a physical education teacher at Whitehall Central School from 2006 to 2008. He was a physical education teacher at both the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES from 2008 to 2010 and later at Hudson Falls from 2010 to 2017.

Galarneau has a bachelor’s degree in physical education teaching and coaching from Castleton University and a master’s degree from Canisius College. He also has building leader certification.