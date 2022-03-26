 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fort Ann water supply to shut off Monday to allow water leak investigation

  • 0

FORT ANN — The water supply in the village of Fort Ann will be shut off at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The Washington County Department of Public Works will work to investigate the source of a water leak. Water service will be restored as soon as possible.

But there is no definitive time frame that can be provided at this time.

Should a boil water advisory or any other action be needed, a follow-up message will be issued. Village of Fort Ann officials, in a news release, thanked the community for their patience and understanding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road in Chester closed after beaver dam flooding

Road in Chester closed after beaver dam flooding

Olmstedville Road (county Route 19) is closed until further notice between Lane Road and state Route 9, north of the hamlet of Pottersville, because of flooding that is believed to have resulted from a beaver dam failure.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News