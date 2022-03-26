Fort Ann water supply to shut off Monday to allow water leak investigation

FORT ANN — The water supply in the village of Fort Ann will be shut off at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The Washington County Department of Public Works will work to investigate the source of a water leak. Water service will be restored as soon as possible.

But there is no definitive time frame that can be provided at this time.

Should a boil water advisory or any other action be needed, a follow-up message will be issued. Village of Fort Ann officials, in a news release, thanked the community for their patience and understanding.

