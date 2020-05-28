Fort Ann Town Beach closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Town Beach on Lake George in Pilot Knob is closed until further notice.

The Town Board discussed the beach during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The beach’s capacity is 100 people, and the state mandates that number needs to be cut in half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beachgoers would have to keep themselves 6 feet apart, which could reduce attendance by another 20 people, said Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall.

“You can only probably have maybe 30 people there at a time, and then you have to monitor people coming in and out,” Hall said.

The Fort Ann Recreation Committee also uses the beach for swimming lessons during the summer, and those kids are usually bused to the beach, which brings up issues of social distancing on buses.

“There’s an issue all the way around, and it may not be doable this summer under the current restraints,” Hall said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1