Fort Ann to close two roads for mud season

FORT ANN — Starting Monday at 6 p.m., Shelving Rock Road will close for at least three weeks during mud season.

Sly Pond Road in Fort Ann will also be closed during this time, according to Paul Winchell, town highway superintendent.

Every year, the town closes this area because of the spring thaw, Winchell said.

"We want to limit road traffic during this time because of the mud. Increased car traffic will make the situation worse," he said.

As snow and ice melts, the surface of unpaved roads becomes destabilized, increasing the risk of cars getting stuck in the mud. The recent rainfall has made the situation worse, Winchell said.

Many visit the Shelving Rock area in the warmer months to hike in the woods and go swimming in Lake George. The area is located on the east side of the lake and can be accessed by boat or from state Route 149.

