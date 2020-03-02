Fort Ann teacher, pursuing his dream job in China, is under quarantine

A Fort Ann teacher is under quarantine in China, where he took a job last fall and now finds himself trying to teach via app through his cellphone.
David Sherwood, an Iraq War veteran who couldn’t find a full-time teaching position at home, moved to Hefei, China, in August. An international school hired him and tossed in a free apartment to sweeten the deal.
At the time it seemed like an adventure.
Now he’s spent nearly a month in his apartment, teaching his students online, thanks to coronavirus. Sherwood isn't sick, just quarantined. China quarantined whole cities to try to stop the spread of the illness.
Hefei is about the size of New York City. It's about 200 miles from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began.
In Hefei, he’s only allowed to leave for food three times a week. To keep track of it, he has a pass from his apartment complex’s management. It is stamped by police who have taken up posts at the entrance to each residential block.
While one officer stamps his ticket, another checks him for a fever.
“The only businesses still open in this city are grocery stores, pharmacies and liquor stores. It is now illegal for bars, restaurants and cinemas to remain open to the public. The local McDonald's has managed to function as food delivery service,” he said via email. “A few colleagues avoid going out by having food delivered straight to their doors.”
He doesn’t know Chinese well enough to order food for delivery, so he has ventured out to the grocery store a few times, he said.
“Every time I've been out, though, I'm amazed how empty the city seems. Foot traffic is a scant fraction of what it normally is. The normally crazy road traffic here is now almost non-existent,” he said.
To get into any store, the customer generally must be wearing a mask, he added. At the grocery store, everyone had to have a mask, pass a temperature check and sanitize their hands at the entrance. Once, he stood in line for 20 minutes just to get into the store.
He’s not sure how other people are managing to pay for rent or food if their employer has closed for the quarantine. Since he’s still working, he’s still getting paid.
But those who work at the grocery store seem increasingly anxious about their proximity to so many potential carriers of coronavirus.
“The staff in the grocery store at a minimum wear gloves and a mask; some take even more precautions. The cashier who checked me out last time was wearing gloves, a mask, goggles, and a full smock,” he said.
He is also noticing some food scarcity now, several weeks into the quarantine. Many imported brands are no longer available, apples and bananas are hard to find and prices are going up.
He thinks he’ll be quarantined for at least another month.
“At this point, if I'm back teaching in an actual physical classroom by April, I'll be ecstatic,” he said.
He’s not happy with the online teaching situation.
“Everyone in my school came to China with computers, but not with this in mind. I possess a low-end laptop, thinking I'd only be using it for word processing. When I tried setting it up to host an online class, it crashed trying to maintain connections to 50-plus students,” he said.
The school decided in early February to move all classes online. There was no time to buy compatible laptops and software for everyone, so students and teachers are just using what they have.
It has not gone well.
“Compatibility issues have been a nightmare. I've had to settle for using the social media app WeChat instead,” he said. “Functional but far from ideal.”
Frustration is building among students and teachers, he added.
“I'm a war veteran, so I've been through worse ordeals. I consider this more of an annoyance,” he said.
But he wishes he was back home.
“Especially since I'm not teaching in a physical classroom. I could just as easily teach online from the states, maybe even more easily,” he said.
Still, he left the United States to pursue his dream of teaching.
After serving in the military, he got a teaching degree and was certified as a New York state teacher. He substituted nearly every day, in most of the school districts in the region, but never got a full-time job. Then he got the call from Hefei.
“With my New York state teacher certification about to expire, with no real hope of being able to renew it, I leaped at the prospect of finally getting my own classroom, even if it was on the other side of the planet,” he said. “The only other option I saw before me was perhaps rejoining the military. It wasn't a hard choice.”
