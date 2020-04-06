Fort Ann teacher in China allowed to leave apartment and return to classroom

“So for them, online classes will continue,” Sherwood said.

No one knows what will happen once students begin meeting in person again. Some experts have said the virus could flare up again. Sherwood, who is young, healthy, and doesn’t have any family in China, is not worried about himself.

“Some teachers have expressed concern about resuming classes, but I’m not so anxious. I’ve been in disease-ridden places before,” he said. ”As one Roman emperor stated, ‘Constant exposure to danger breeds contempt for it.’”

While his city was under a stay-home order, he was allowed to leave only for food, essential supplies and medicine. He had to show a pass to police at the entrance to each residential block before leaving. One officer would stamp it — he could only leave three times a week — while the other would check him for a fever. If he passed, he could go to the grocery store, where he had to wear a mask.

Venturing out after the quarantine was lifted showed him a different city.

The economic impact has been harsh.

“Restaurants and the major malls here are open, but the smaller strip malls and mom-and-pop stores remain shuttered,” he said.