Fort Ann teacher in China allowed to leave apartment and return to classroom

David Sherwood, the teacher from the town of Fort Ann who took a job in China last fall, is finally back in the classroom.
There is hope, he said from the other side of the pandemic quarantine.
His city was quarantined in early February.
On March 25, the quarantine was lifted. Today, after two months of online classes, school began in person again, in a slow, phased-in approach.
“We’ll be restarting classes on Tuesday with one grade of students while continuing with online classes with the rest. They’re slated to resume a couple of weeks later,” Sherwood wrote in an email.
He has been teaching history, government and economics at an international school in Hefei.
Teaching online was not easy, especially since he and many students didn’t have computers that could handle 50 people on a videoconference all at once.
“I feel I got better with online classes, but there were definite limits to what I could accomplish, given I had inadequate equipment to maximize its potential,” he said. “It’s harder to make concepts that seem remote and distant seem real when you are at a distance yourself.”
His school has planned a staggered restart over the next three weeks, but some classes will stay online. About half of the school’s teachers were overseas when China closed its borders during its biggest holiday of the year.
“So for them, online classes will continue,” Sherwood said.
No one knows what will happen once students begin meeting in person again. Some experts have said the virus could flare up again. Sherwood, who is young, healthy, and doesn’t have any family in China, is not worried about himself.
“Some teachers have expressed concern about resuming classes, but I’m not so anxious. I’ve been in disease-ridden places before,” he said. ”As one Roman emperor stated, ‘Constant exposure to danger breeds contempt for it.’”
While his city was under a stay-home order, he was allowed to leave only for food, essential supplies and medicine. He had to show a pass to police at the entrance to each residential block before leaving. One officer would stamp it — he could only leave three times a week — while the other would check him for a fever. If he passed, he could go to the grocery store, where he had to wear a mask.
Venturing out after the quarantine was lifted showed him a different city.
The economic impact has been harsh.
“Restaurants and the major malls here are open, but the smaller strip malls and mom-and-pop stores remain shuttered,” he said.
In addition to teaching online, he has been following the wave of quarantines throughout the United States. He sent in a letter to the editor two weeks ago urging people to obey the stay-home orders and take the virus seriously.
“I am following what is occurring back home, with worry,” he said. “I’m slated to return home in July for a couple of months. I now wonder if I’ll see the USA at all in 2020.”
