Fort Ann teacher, pursuing his dream job in China, is under quarantine

He doesn’t know Chinese well enough to order food for delivery, so he has ventured out to the grocery store a few times, he said.

“Every time I've been out, though, I'm amazed how empty the city seems. Foot traffic is a scant fraction of what it normally is. The normally crazy road traffic here is now almost non-existent,” he said.

To get into any store, the customer generally must be wearing a mask, he added. At the grocery store, everyone had to have a mask, pass a temperature check and sanitize their hands at the entrance. Once, he stood in line for 20 minutes just to get into the store.

He’s not sure how other people are managing to pay for rent or food if their employer has closed for the quarantine. Since he’s still working, he’s still getting paid.

But those who work at the grocery store seem increasingly anxious about their proximity to so many potential carriers of coronavirus.

“The staff in the grocery store at a minimum wear gloves and a mask; some take even more precautions. The cashier who checked me out last time was wearing gloves, a mask, goggles, and a full smock,” he said.

