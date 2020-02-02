Fort Ann sex sting leads to prison sentence

ALBANY — A man from Vermont who drove to Fort Ann last winter to have sex with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.
John Curley, 48, of Chester, Vermont, was arrested last February after an investigation that began when undercover officers communicated with him through a social media network known as Skout, and he arranged to meet with a person he believed to be a child for sex.
Court records show he initiated contact with a man who he thought was the father of a girl who was offering to involve his daughter in sex acts, who asked Curley via text message if he understood the girl was underage.
"This is one of my taboo fetishes in (I’m) very ok with her age," Curley responded, according to court records.
Police said he was arrested in a parking lot in Fort Ann last Feb. 19, where he had arranged to meet the people he thought to be a man and daughter.
After his arrest, he told police he went to the meeting to "make sure the girl was safe," though he was found to have brought condoms and chocolates. He was also found to have downloaded child pornography, and admitted a prior child sexual abuse incident years ago for which he wasn't charged, court records show.
His defense lawyer, assistant federal Public Defender Lisa Peebles, wrote in court records that Curley was the victim of physical child abuse when he was growing up.
"Mr. Curley, for his part, is very remorseful for what he has done," Peebles wrote. "He recognizes the immense internal problem that he must contend with, quell, and manage for the long-term."
Curley pleaded guilty last July to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, a felony filed in U.S. District Court in Albany.
U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino imposed the 57-month term, which was the maximum under federal guidelines, and directed he spend 20 years on parole after he is released.
The FBI, New York State Police and Child Exploitation Task Force handled the case.
