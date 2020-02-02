Fort Ann sex sting leads to prison sentence

ALBANY — A man from Vermont who drove to Fort Ann last winter to have sex with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.

John Curley, 48, of Chester, Vermont, was arrested last February after an investigation that began when undercover officers communicated with him through a social media network known as Skout, and he arranged to meet with a person he believed to be a child for sex.

Court records show he initiated contact with a man who he thought was the father of a girl who was offering to involve his daughter in sex acts, who asked Curley via text message if he understood the girl was underage.

"This is one of my taboo fetishes in (I’m) very ok with her age," Curley responded, according to court records.

Police said he was arrested in a parking lot in Fort Ann last Feb. 19, where he had arranged to meet the people he thought to be a man and daughter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After his arrest, he told police he went to the meeting to "make sure the girl was safe," though he was found to have brought condoms and chocolates. He was also found to have downloaded child pornography, and admitted a prior child sexual abuse incident years ago for which he wasn't charged, court records show.