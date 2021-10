FORT ANN — Fort Ann Central School has switched to remote learning on Thursday because the district does not have enough bus drivers to transport students.

The district put a note on its website saying that elementary students should work on their packets of work and middle and high school students should log into their Google Classroom for direction.

The district has had three positive COVID cases in the last week, according to the state database.

