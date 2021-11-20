Fort Ann school goes virtual due to COVID, flu season

FORT ANN — Fort Ann Central School District will be switched over to remote instruction on Monday and Tuesday due to rising COVID numbers and the start of cold and flu season. The Thanksgiving break starts Wednesday.

The district was switched over for virtual learning on Friday as well.

Superintendent Kevin Froats sent out a news release on Wednesday stating that at the time of the release the district had 25 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 85 people quarantining.

Of the 25 confirmed cases, 18 were in the junior/senior high school, three were in the elementary school and four were staff and faculty members.

The district is dealing with a 25% absentee rate, according to the release.

“These high numbers have negatively impacted our staffing abilities,” Froats said in the release. “Including our transportation department, which is vital to our daily operations.”

According to the release, elementary school students were sent home with their Chromebooks and chargers. Parents should keep an eye out for contact from teachers regarding Google Meets times for grades 1-5. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students should use the packets that were sent home by teachers.

Junior/senior high school students are expected to follow their normal schedule virtually on Google Meets, according to the release.

Staff and faculty members will report to work at their normal times, and instruction will take place from the classroom and delivered virtually.

School breakfast and lunch was sent home with students on Thursday for the days of virtual instruction, according to the news release.

The district’s Thanksgiving break begins on Wednesday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 29.

Froats stated that this period of remote learning will allow for a deep cleaning of all buildings throughout the district.

“We are hoping that this may reduce the spread not only in our building but over the upcoming holiday,” he said.

The decision to switch over to virtual instruction came after the district consulted with the Washington County Public Health Department. The goal is to “mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and the cold and flu,” within the district.

As of Friday, Washington County was dealing with a seven-day positivity rate of 12.9% — the highest in New York state.

The community has been dealing with an “abnormally high” start to the cold and flu season this year, according to the news release.

“We’d hope that the rules and regulations of the pandemic would be a thing of the past and that we could kick this year off with our regular routine,” Froats said. “Having to endure another year of required COVID protocols is frustrating and undoubtedly impacts our abilities to create the educational environment we so greatly wish we could have at this time.”

Froats stated that district officials agree quarantining is disruptive to the education process. He said it is asking a lot to have families find day care options and make arrangements with their respective employers.

“We know that this is hard for parents and students alike. We want to remind families that according to New York state regulations, this is a reality that we must face together,” Froats said.

Froats wrote that he wishes the district could manage the amount of students who need to quarantine per exposure, but in order to keep the building safe from COVID-19 exposures, officials must follow the mandated procedures.

He urged families to monitor any symptoms that may develop for the students as they are home for remote instruction. The district encourages getting a COVID test should symptoms become apparent.

“By staying ahead of symptoms and potential spread, we can work together to keep our schools open for in-person education,” Froats said.

The district’s COVID mitigation plan ensures that all students and staff are socially distanced and properly wearing masks, according to the news release.

