Fort Ann school district ordered to remove fence blocking access to neighbor's property

FORT ANN — The old poem says good fences make good neighbors, but Green Thumb Nursery & Country Store owner Michael Dornan did not like the fence the Fort Ann school district put up hindering access to his property.
Now, a judge has ordered that the fence must be removed, in a decision that came down last week.
The litigation has been going on for four years.
Dornan owns three separate parcels totaling 120 acres that surround the school property.
He sued after the district removed some fences that surround an easement to cross his property. The district replaced them with new fences, but did not provide gates or some type of opening to allow Dornan’s heavy trucks and farm equipment to enter or exit from the right of way.
Dornan has a path that can go around the easement to the east side of his property line but it cannot handle the larger tractors.
Dornan had claimed there is a stipulation in the deeds for the property that “suitable fences” must be maintained on the boundary of the 25-foot right of way.
“They illegally blocked me out of my right of way,” he said. “They’ve done it for five years.”
District officials claimed that the fences were needed to protect students and faculty. Dornan had claimed that he was being targeted because of his outspoken opposition to the state’s Common Core educational standards.
Dornan had filed a motion for summary judgment. In a decision dated Oct. 13, Acting Supreme Court Judge Glen Bruening ordered that the 8-foot high section of fence located at the northeast end of the right of way be removed within 60 days so Dornan can access it from one of his parcels that connects with Route 4.
Dornan’s attorney, Lewis Oliver, said the right of way goes from Route 4 to an otherwise landlocked property behind the school that Dornan owns. When the school district put up the fence, Dornan could not get into the right of way and access that property with his farm equipment.
“Mr. Dornan has corn and hay fields that he accessed through the right of way which have laid barren for five years, so that’s a large amount of money that he has lost that he’s entitled to compensation for,” he said.
The case is headed to trial for damages because of this lost revenue.
“We also have a civil rights claim that the motivation behind Superintendent (Kevin) Froats’ illegal action was to retaliate against Mr. Dornan because he was advocating that students not take the Common Core exams. We will seek damages for that at the trial,” he said.
Oliver said that his client would like openings to be created in other sections of the fence for vehicles to be able to pass through, but that has not been litigated yet.
Oliver estimated that the damages are over $100,000. Dornan estimated that he has spent at least that amount in legal and other fees.
“It’s just been hell,” he said.
Superintendent Froats did not return a Post-Star voicemail or email seeking comment about the decision.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
