Fort Ann school district ordered to remove fence blocking access to neighbor's property

Dornan had filed a motion for summary judgment. In a decision dated Oct. 13, Acting Supreme Court Judge Glen Bruening ordered that the 8-foot high section of fence located at the northeast end of the right of way be removed within 60 days so Dornan can access it from one of his parcels that connects with Route 4.

Dornan’s attorney, Lewis Oliver, said the right of way goes from Route 4 to an otherwise landlocked property behind the school that Dornan owns. When the school district put up the fence, Dornan could not get into the right of way and access that property with his farm equipment.

“Mr. Dornan has corn and hay fields that he accessed through the right of way which have laid barren for five years, so that’s a large amount of money that he has lost that he’s entitled to compensation for,” he said.

The case is headed to trial for damages because of this lost revenue.

“We also have a civil rights claim that the motivation behind Superintendent (Kevin) Froats’ illegal action was to retaliate against Mr. Dornan because he was advocating that students not take the Common Core exams. We will seek damages for that at the trial,” he said.