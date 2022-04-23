Fort Ann school district loses latest appeal in fence case

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Central School District has lost the latest round in a long-running dispute with a neighboring property owner over a fence.

Michael Dornan, proprietor of Greenthumb Nursery and Country Store, owns three parcels adjoining the school’s campus totaling about 120 acres. The issue dates back to 2015, when the district removed fences that surround an easement that allows Dornan to cross his property.

The district eventually replaced the fences, but without gates or some type of opening, to allow Dornan to maintain access to his parcels. He has a path that can go around the easement to the east side of his property line but it cannot handle the larger tractors.

The matter headed to court and in October 2020, Acting Supreme Court Judge Glen Bruening ordered that the 8-foot-high section of fence located at the northeast end of the right-of-way be removed within 60 days, so Dornan can access it from one of his parcels that connects with Route 4.

The district appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department, which upheld the lower court’s ruling, writing that the district “may not unreasonably interfere with Dornan’s use of the right-of-way.”

The Fort Ann Central School District had filed a motion to re-argue the case.

Dornan’s attorney, Lewis Oliver Jr., said that the court on April 14 denied the motion.

Oliver said his client has lost tens of thousands of dollars because he could not farm his property or plant crops without getting in and out of the right-of-way. He had to buy hay for his cows and firewood to heat his home and greenhouses. He also could not sell firewood or topsoil and his nursery business suffered.

“The school district has wasted tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money over the last six years in an effort to destroy Mike Dornan’s business,” Oliver said in a news release.

Dornan has claimed that the district was punishing him because he was an outspoken critic of the Common Core standards from 2013 to 2015.

Dornan has filed a civil rights lawsuit against former Superintendent Kevin Froats, who was the district’s leader until retiring in January.

“I hope the new Board of Education and the new superintendent will reexamine the school district’s approach to living with its neighbors,” Dornan said in a news release.

Superintendent of Schools Justin Hoskins said in an email on Friday that he would provide a statement, but had not as of Saturday.

The district has claimed in its legal filings that the right-of-way to cross district property applies to only one of Dornan’s properties and he does not have the right to use the right-of-way to access his other parcels.

School officials have said previously that changes to the fences were necessary to protect the safety of staff and students.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

