Fort Ann prison outbreak turns Washington County 'red'

Vermont is isolating Washington County because of the coronavirus outbreak at Washington Correctional Facility, the medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

Vermont ranked Washington County as “red” on Tuesday. That means last week’s quarantine rules continue: residents of Washington County must quarantine for 14 days before entering Vermont, and Vermonters who visit Washington County must quarantine for two weeks afterward. Quarantine includes not going to school or work in person.

The rule cuts Vermont students off from sports and clubs that meet after school in Washington County, even when the student attends school in Washington County.

If the situation continues into the winter, it will also stop Washington County residents from going to Vermont ski resorts, limiting where high school ski clubs can plan to go once the ski season starts.

While Warren and Saratoga counties have been in “red” or “yellow” for months, Washington County has normally been in “green,” allowing cross-state travel. The quarantine rules apply to all counties that are ranked red or yellow.

