Fort Ann prison outbreak turns Washington County 'red'
From the Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates series
Updated Vermont map

Washington County, labeled on the map next to the border of Vermont, is now ranked in red. Vermont has increased the coronavirus danger ranking in response to the COVID outbreak at Washington Correctional Facility.

 Kathleen Moore,

Vermont is isolating Washington County because of the coronavirus outbreak at Washington Correctional Facility, the medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

Vermont ranked Washington County as “red” on Tuesday. That means last week’s quarantine rules continue: residents of Washington County must quarantine for 14 days before entering Vermont, and Vermonters who visit Washington County must quarantine for two weeks afterward. Quarantine includes not going to school or work in person.

The rule cuts Vermont students off from sports and clubs that meet after school in Washington County, even when the student attends school in Washington County.

If the situation continues into the winter, it will also stop Washington County residents from going to Vermont ski resorts, limiting where high school ski clubs can plan to go once the ski season starts.

While Warren and Saratoga counties have been in “red” or “yellow” for months, Washington County has normally been in “green,” allowing cross-state travel. The quarantine rules apply to all counties that are ranked red or yellow.

While there are no increased rules when a county is ranked “red,” it indicates that Vermont believes the coronavirus situation is much worse. It’s harder to get from red to green, according to Vermont’s formula. Washington County has twice gone from yellow to green in one week’s time, but it is far less likely to go from red to green.

Vermont updates its rankings every Tuesday.

Warrensburg Elementary School case

A student at Warrensburg Elementary tested positive Monday, school officials said.

The student has not been in school since Oct. 30.

Warren County Health Services worked with school officials to determine quarantines for people who were exposured.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Washington County disturbed by prison cases
Local

Washington County disturbed by prison cases

Washington County may not be getting off the Vermont quarantine any time soon, after a surge in cases at Washington Correctional Facility and hundreds of prisoners at Great Meadow awaiting test results after showing symptoms.

