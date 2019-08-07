QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for possessing cocaine last month in Queensbury.
Chad D. Cody, 37, of Catherine Street, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with his July 20 arrest in the parking lot of a shopping center in Queensbury, court records show.
Records show he met a man in the parking lot to sell cocaine, and he had hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana as well.
Cody, who has a prior felony drug conviction for a 2009 crack cocaine sale in Glens Falls, was placed on one year of interim probation by Warren County Judge John Hall. If he does well, he will be sentenced to 5 years on probation.
If not, he faces up to 12 years in state prison.
