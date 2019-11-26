FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man was jailed Monday night after he allegedly tried to sexually abuse a woman he knows and violated an order of protection, police said.
Mark E. Mattison, 51, was arrested after Washington County sheriff's officers were sent to a home on Pillar Way in Fort Ann for a reported "domestic dispute," authorities said. Police determined he had physical contact with the victim, violated a court order and then fled behind the home, where police found him.
He was charged with felony counts of attempted sexual abuse and criminal contempt, misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Mattison was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail.
Sheriff's deputies Kate Paddock, Jason Diamond and Kyle Kolar handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.