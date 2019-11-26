{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — A Fort Ann man was jailed Monday night after he allegedly tried to sexually abuse a woman he knows and violated an order of protection, police said.

Mark E. Mattison, 51,  was arrested after Washington County sheriff's officers were sent to a home on Pillar Way in Fort Ann for a reported "domestic dispute," authorities said. Police determined he had physical contact with the victim, violated a court order and then fled behind the home, where police found him.

He was charged with felony counts of attempted sexual abuse and criminal contempt, misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief and non-criminal harassment, police said.

Mattison was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail.

Sheriff's deputies Kate Paddock, Jason Diamond and Kyle Kolar handled the case.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments