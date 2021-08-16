Fort Ann high school principal to take over as superintendent

FORT ANN — High School Principal Justin Hoskins is set to take over as superintendent in January.

The Fort Ann school board on Aug. 10 approved hiring him to succeed the retiring Kevin Froats. Hoskins was given a 3 1/2-year contract with a starting salary of $135,000. He will start work on Jan. 3, 2022.

Board President James Seeley said Hoskins has proven his leadership abilities during the last four years as principal.

“His belief in multiple pathways to learning and his child-centered approach are what the board was looking for in our next superintendent,” Seeley said in a news release.

Before coming to Fort Ann, Hoskins served as an assistant principal at Queensbury High School. He began his career in September 2005 as a high school science teacher in the Ballston Spa Central School District. In 2006, he moved to the Saratoga Springs City School District to teach living environment and the 21st century academy.

“I am thrilled to continue my career in this wonderful district. Working with the faculty, staff, community members, and students over the last four years prepared me for this position. I am very excited about our vision and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the Fort Ann community,” Hoskins said in a news release.