Fort Ann graduates reminded of sacrifices past, growth potential ahead

“Your graduating class will always be remembered for how they got through this pandemic. Also they got through an unprecedented time of change,” Craig said. “So much was taken from your senior year, yet here we are celebrating your achievement of graduating.”

Craig encouraged the graduates to learn, listen and love.

Salutatorian Tanner Lunt lamented the days when his biggest life decision was which cafeteria table to sit at during lunch.

“I would give anything to get rid of the pit in my stomach that is telling me that I will never get to experience a legitimate final day of high school, and I know several of my classmates feel the same way,” Lunt said. “I am sorry that I took ‘normal’ for granted.”

Valedictorian Elizabeth Gusek remembered the good times, including the ride to the Bronx Zoo, the eighth-grade cafeteria fight and annoying the teacher in earth science.

“What I found to be the most ironic part of this quarantine is that I keep saying, ‘I miss my life,’ except what I’m referring to as my life is the Monday through Friday we spent the last 13 years complaining about.”

She misses the things she used to wish away, she said.

“We should hold on to these moments,” she said, “the small things, the people we didn’t notice until they weren’t there anymore, the mundane of our daily lives that, as we found out, could change at any time.”

