Fort Ann graduates reminded of sacrifices past, growth potential ahead

FORT ANN — Fort Ann Central School usually holds its graduations in the 500-seat air conditioned auditorium.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 graduated outside on the soccer field with only 150 guests seated 6 feet apart. The graduates, dressed in red and white caps and gowns, also sat 6 feet apart under clear blue skies.
“Obviously, it’s different circumstances than we all had expected or hoped for,” said senior class president Patrick Ward, “but it’s definitely something that we’re all going to remember, and we’re all going to have a special time.”
The rest of the ceremony remained traditional for the 34 graduates, except the parent tribute. Usually graduates walk into the crowd to thank their parents. But Friday morning, the parents simply stood to be recognized.
Senior class adviser Janee Prevost said the students were fortunate they were allowed to have any sort of ceremony. The graduation was also streamed live on the school’s Facebook page.
“I’m excited for them,” Prevost said. “They really haven’t been together as a group since March 13.”
Superintendent Kevin Froats welcomed people back to campus for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Froats acknowledged the seniors, who he said have sacrificed educationally, socially and athletically to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
Froats pointed out that the pandemic derailed the graduates’ senior year. He encouraged the students to move forward with a growth mindset.
“Over the past four and half months, you have endured social distancing, remote learning, social unrest, political debates, while successfully handling all the ups and downs and uncertainties that go along with a pandemic,” Froats said. “You have learned to be flexible and strong.”
High School Principal Justin Hoskins said he thought his own graduating Class of 2000 was special, since it dealt with the computer programming glitch Y2K and the fear that government computers would malfunction and launch nuclear missiles all over the globe.
“There was panic, and it came and went, and looking back, it sounds pretty silly,” Hoskins said.
Fast forward 20 years. Since March 9, the Class of 2020 has had to contend with a time change, a full moon, an earthquake, Friday the 13th, a global pandemic and social unrest.
“We know that these 34 amazing young adults missed out on many senior year moments,” Hoskins said. “I also know that you, the families and loved ones missed out as well.”
Class of 1995 graduate Steven Craig delivered a salute to seniors, during which he called them “inspirational.”
“Your graduating class will always be remembered for how they got through this pandemic. Also they got through an unprecedented time of change,” Craig said. “So much was taken from your senior year, yet here we are celebrating your achievement of graduating.”
Craig encouraged the graduates to learn, listen and love.
Salutatorian Tanner Lunt lamented the days when his biggest life decision was which cafeteria table to sit at during lunch.
“I would give anything to get rid of the pit in my stomach that is telling me that I will never get to experience a legitimate final day of high school, and I know several of my classmates feel the same way,” Lunt said. “I am sorry that I took ‘normal’ for granted.”
Valedictorian Elizabeth Gusek remembered the good times, including the ride to the Bronx Zoo, the eighth-grade cafeteria fight and annoying the teacher in earth science.
“What I found to be the most ironic part of this quarantine is that I keep saying, ‘I miss my life,’ except what I’m referring to as my life is the Monday through Friday we spent the last 13 years complaining about.”
She misses the things she used to wish away, she said.
“We should hold on to these moments,” she said, “the small things, the people we didn’t notice until they weren’t there anymore, the mundane of our daily lives that, as we found out, could change at any time.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County.
