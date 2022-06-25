Fort Ann graduates 22 students

FORT ANN — Fort Ann Superintendent of Schools Justin Hoskins said when he was hired by the district, the graduates that make up this year’s graduating class were entering eighth grade. He said that it has been a privilege to watch them grow during his time as superintendent.

He asked the 22 Class of 2022 graduates that sat on stage in the David L. Fisher Auditorium to ponder a question: “Can you tell me a time when good was not good enough?”

Hoskins said that typically when presented with this question, people will either laugh nervously, generate a look of fear or a blank stare, followed by a response of “that’s a good question.”

“I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I’m going to give you the answer. This answer can’t be found in a textbook,” he said. “The answer is never. Good is never good enough.”

Hoskins said his point was hard work and education never really end. He said that the Class of 2022 had the experience to persevere in the real world.

Kolby Spector, valedictorian for the Class of 2022, said that it is hard to believe four years of high school have gone by and they will start their journey into the “real world.”

He wasn’t complaining about how fast the time went by, but he said that he alongside his fellow graduates made the most of those four years.

He thanked the teachers and faculty that helped their class along the way as he reflected on his time at Fort Ann High School.

“We all know that our high school careers had their ups and downs,” Spector said. “We managed to get through high school during one of the most unpredictable times in modern history.”

As valedictorian, Spector said that he was supposed to end his speech with some good advice.

He said that other graduation speeches have featured stories of success, but as an 18-year-old, he doesn’t have enough experience to be qualified on that front.

But he has a lot of experience with failure. He mentioned a cement pizza oven that is currently crumbling in his back yard and recalled a time where he spent a while renovating a canoe only to have it continue to leak.

He encouraged his fellow graduates to never let failure deter them from pushing through. After he shared a list of failures with the auditorium, he said that the important thing to know is that he learned from each failure on the list.

“I now know that cement pizza ovens don’t dry if you leave them out in the rain. I know that airbrushing sneakers is harder than it looks. I know that Flex Seal does not work as the commercials say it does, especially on boats,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.