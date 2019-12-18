Fort Ann fire district referendums pass

FORT ANN — Two referendums for increasing annual stipends made to eligible volunteer firefighters in the Pilot Knob and West Fort Ann fire districts passed on Tuesday, and the absentee ballots to be counted will not change the outcome.

There were 16 voters in the Pilot Knob Fire District, who all voted in favor of the increase, said Town Supervisor Richard Moore.

In the West Fort Ann Fire District, 28 people voted, with 21 voting yes and 7 voting no.

The tallies are unofficial until Monday, when Town Clerk Barbara Winchell will open the absentee ballots. Winchell received one absentee ballot for each fire district, so they will not impact the outcome.

The financial increases are part of the Length of Service Award Program. Contributions made to eligible firefighters will increase in each district from $480 to $1,200 over a few years.

The first increase to $800 per firefighter will kick in on Jan. 1, 2020, with the payment made to firefighters in 2021.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.

