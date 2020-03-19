Fort Ann closes town facilities to public for 30 days
0 comments

Fort Ann closes town facilities to public for 30 days

From the Washington County joins Essex, Saratoga, Warren counties with confirmed cases series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — Town Supervisor Sam Hall has ordered all town facilities to be closed to the public for 30 days or until rescinded, as part of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak and in an effort to reduce exposure and the spread of the virus to essential town employees and members of the community. 

Citizens are asked to call 518-639-8929 or email the appropriate department as listed on the town's website (townoffortannny.com), as these email accounts are being monitored daily.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News