Fort Ann closes town facilities to public for 30 days

FORT ANN — Town Supervisor Sam Hall has ordered all town facilities to be closed to the public for 30 days or until rescinded, as part of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak and in an effort to reduce exposure and the spread of the virus to essential town employees and members of the community.
Citizens are asked to call 518-639-8929 or email the appropriate department as listed on the town's website (townoffortannny.com), as these email accounts are being monitored daily.
