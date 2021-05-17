 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Ann Cemetery Association to hold Cleanup Day on May 29
0 comments

Fort Ann Cemetery Association to hold Cleanup Day on May 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eagle Scout project

Kyle Evarts' Eagle Scout project was a new sign for the Fort Ann Cemetery. 

 Courtesy photo

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Cemetery Association will hold a Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 29.

Anyone with an interest in assisting the association's efforts is welcome to join in, according to a news release.

People will need to bring their own tools and safety items, such as rakes, clippers, gloves and safety glasses. 

"You can join us for any length of time that fits your schedule," a news release from Fort Ann Cemetery Association President James Granger states. "Any and all efforts are most appreciated."

People who wish to clean monuments or headstones of loved ones should consider using a product called Wet and Forget, which works well and is easy to use, according to Granger. It can be purchased at local home improvement and hardware stores and online.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward urges support for the budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News