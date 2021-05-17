Fort Ann Cemetery Association to hold Cleanup Day on May 29

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Cemetery Association will hold a Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 29.

Anyone with an interest in assisting the association's efforts is welcome to join in, according to a news release.

People will need to bring their own tools and safety items, such as rakes, clippers, gloves and safety glasses.

"You can join us for any length of time that fits your schedule," a news release from Fort Ann Cemetery Association President James Granger states. "Any and all efforts are most appreciated."

People who wish to clean monuments or headstones of loved ones should consider using a product called Wet and Forget, which works well and is easy to use, according to Granger. It can be purchased at local home improvement and hardware stores and online.

