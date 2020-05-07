Fort Ann Battle Hill trail project gets grant boost

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Battle Hill trail project took another step forward this week.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that the Fort Ann Battlefield will receive $49,473 to fund the acquisition of 40.84 acres of the core and study area of the Battle of Fort Ann in Washington County.
The town of Fort Ann has submitted a grant application to the state to assist with development of the Battle Hill educational trail and has purchased a parcel of land nearby.
“This is excellent news,” said Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall. “This allows us now to go forward, because without the land we couldn’t really move it any further forward than what we already had.”
This money will allow the town to finalize the purchase of land from Caprood Holdings LLC.
The July 1777 Battle of Fort Anne is considered a crucial battle before British troops were overtaken at Saratoga. A town committee has been working with the Civil War Trust, which also encompasses Revolutionary War history, to preserve the site and create educational kiosks along a nature trail.
The Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant program, administered by the American Battlefield Protection Program, provides up to 50% in matching funds for state and local governments to acquire and preserve threatened Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War Battlefield land through the purchase of land in fee simple and permanent, protective interests in land.
"The North Country is proud to be home to many rich historical areas, including our battlefields,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Every year, I am proud to advocate for Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant Funding at the federal level, as it has significant impact my district. This funding will allow for the protection and preservation of the Fort Ann Battlefield, and I look forward to seeing the results of this program continue to conserve the beautiful historic areas in my district.”
The Fort Ann Historical Society has erected a 10-foot timeline depicting the history of Fort Ann, from 1650 to 2013, in the pocket park just north of the village of Fort Ann.
People don’t realize they are entering a battlefield when they drive through Fort Ann, said Christine Milligan, town historian and commander of the American Legion. The project also aims to preserve certain areas of the battlefield for archaeological digs.
“We basically want to keep it preserved,” she said, “and respect for what remains have been unaccounted for that have never come off the mountain.”
The project is expected to be completed in the next two or three years.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.