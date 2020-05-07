Fort Ann Battle Hill trail project gets grant boost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Battle Hill trail project took another step forward this week.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that the Fort Ann Battlefield will receive $49,473 to fund the acquisition of 40.84 acres of the core and study area of the Battle of Fort Ann in Washington County.

“This is excellent news,” said Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall. “This allows us now to go forward, because without the land we couldn’t really move it any further forward than what we already had.”

This money will allow the town to finalize the purchase of land from Caprood Holdings LLC.

The July 1777 Battle of Fort Anne is considered a crucial battle before British troops were overtaken at Saratoga. A town committee has been working with the Civil War Trust, which also encompasses Revolutionary War history, to preserve the site and create educational kiosks along a nature trail.

The Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant program, administered by the American Battlefield Protection Program, provides up to 50% in matching funds for state and local governments to acquire and preserve threatened Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War Battlefield land through the purchase of land in fee simple and permanent, protective interests in land.