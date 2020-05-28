You are the owner of this article.
Fort Ann adopts $12.35 million school budget with 2.63% tax levy increase
Fort Ann adopts $12.35 million school budget with 2.63% tax levy increase

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Central School District is seeking voter approval for a $12.346 million budget.

Total spending would increase by 5.32%. However, a lot of that is driven by debt payments on a capital project, which is increasing by about $240,000 to $631,000.

The tax levy would increase by $138,000, or 2.63%, to $5.227 million. This is shy of the district’s 2.72% cap, according to the district’s newsletter.

Business Official Alex Bodensieck said there are no changes or reductions to programs or positions. However, like all school districts, Fort Ann is worried about any potential reductions to state aid in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half of the budget is funded by state aid. The district is set to receive about $6.37 million, which is an increase of $500,000.

Fort Ann is also using $600,000 from fund balance.

Also on the mail-in ballot, which is due on June 9, voters will decide on whether to purchase two school buses and one minivan at a cost not to exceed $200,000.

Incumbents Cathy Graham and Alison West are running unopposed for re-election to three-year terms.

The district has about 452 students. 

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Fort Ann Central School District budget

  • 2019-2020 budget: $11.714 million
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $12.346 million
  • Spending increase: $632,000, 5.32%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $5.088 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $5.227 million
  • Tax levy increase: $138,000, 2.72%
  • Ballot propositions: Purchase school buses at a cost not to exceed $200,000
  • School board: Cathy Graham and Alison West are running unopposed for two three-year seats.
  • Vote: By mail-in ballot, due June 9
