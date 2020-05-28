Fort Ann adopts $12.35 million school budget with 2.63% tax levy increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Central School District is seeking voter approval for a $12.346 million budget.

Total spending would increase by 5.32%. However, a lot of that is driven by debt payments on a capital project, which is increasing by about $240,000 to $631,000.

The tax levy would increase by $138,000, or 2.63%, to $5.227 million. This is shy of the district’s 2.72% cap, according to the district’s newsletter.

Business Official Alex Bodensieck said there are no changes or reductions to programs or positions. However, like all school districts, Fort Ann is worried about any potential reductions to state aid in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half of the budget is funded by state aid. The district is set to receive about $6.37 million, which is an increase of $500,000.

Fort Ann is also using $600,000 from fund balance.

Also on the mail-in ballot, which is due on June 9, voters will decide on whether to purchase two school buses and one minivan at a cost not to exceed $200,000.

Incumbents Cathy Graham and Alison West are running unopposed for re-election to three-year terms.

The district has about 452 students.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

