Former worker admits selling meth at Saratoga Race Course

A former worker at Saratoga Race Course pleaded guilty last week to a felony for selling crystal methamphetamine while working at the track last spring and summer.

Francisco A. Badillo, 28, admitted selling more than 400 grams of the drug between last May and August while living in a dorm for workers at the track. Authorities did not say what his position was at the track.

Badillo, a citizen of Mexico, sold drugs in his dorm and elsewhere on Saratoga Race Course property.

Police also seized 322 grams of meth from Badillo during a traffic stop on a vehicle where Badillo was a passenger on Aug. 20. Ten more grams were seized from his dorm room later that day.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison when sentenced May 28 in U.S. District Court in Albany.

He was arrested last August after an investigation by Saratoga Springs Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Capital District Drug Task Force.

