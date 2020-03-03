Former Whitehall principal charged with misdemeanor

He could face additional felony counts of falsifying business records. His lawyer, Michael Martin, could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Dee said the investigation found

that Keller worked alone in changing records.

Dee said that the district has been working to correct the altered records, which included re-scoring the Regents tests and putting in place new policies to prevent unauthorized alterations.

"The behavior of a single individual is in no way a reflection on the hard work and dedication of our highly committed staff who continue to strive to make improvements for our students each and every day," Dee wrote.

Keller, a Cambridge resident who had been with the district since 2016, had been placed on administrative leave on Jan. 27 after Dee said he was aware of “serious concerns” regarding a “situation,” but the district did not elaborate.

The Whitehall School Board had been preparing to terminate Keller’s employment almost immediately after Dee suspended him.