Former water company head will lead EDC of Warren County

Siplon's appointment was praised by county officials, who said that, although Bartholomew will be impossible to replace, the EDC will be in good hands as the search for a new president gets underway in the coming months.

"Ed Bartholomew is irreplaceable, and we will feel his absence acutely in the coming weeks and months. But Warren County is very pleased that EDC is in the capable hands of Jim Siplon while its board of directors works on the next chapter of this accomplished organization," County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a statement.

Bartholomew died last week at 70 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.

He played a pivotal role in the economic development of Warren County and Glens Falls, where he served two terms as mayor from 1978 to 1985.

Bartholomew led the initiative to bring a $10 million state revitalization grant to the downtown area and is responsible for developing the city's Civic Center, redoing East Field and securing funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Siplon praised Bartholomew's accomplishments and said he's looking forward to getting to work.

“Ed knew more about economic development in New York state than anyone I know. I particularly admired his ability to get things done through intellect, his connections with people at every level of government, and sheer force of will. I look forward to working with EDC’s great staff and my colleagues on the board,” he said.

