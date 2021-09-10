Former Washington County sheriff's sergeant reflects on month sorting Ground Zero debris

Wilton resident Bryn Reynolds was a U.S. Army platoon sergeant conducting training at Fort Drum when the first plane hit the twin towers in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
“That evening, I got a call from our sheriff, Roger Leclaire. He told me I was going down to supervise our K-9 team,” said Reynolds, who was also a sergeant with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at the time.
Joining him were deputies Scott Stark and Kevin Baylor.
Reynolds, in a recent phone interview, said Baylor had a special connection with the firefighters because only weeks earlier he had retired from his full-time job with the New York City Fire Department. He lived in Salem, where he worked as a part-time police officer, and commuted to the city for his firefighter shifts.
The three stayed in his old firehouse while they were in New York City. His firehouse lost 20 firefighters on Sept. 11, according to Reynolds.
Initially, Reynolds said they were sent down to look for any possible survivors. They weren’t any.
He said the police dogs, or K-9 officers, there were “overwhelmed” by the scents of bodies, as well as the smell of smoke and fire at the scene.
After the first day, Reynolds said they were transferred over to the Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island. He said they spent long shifts going through rubble by hand that had been trucked from Ground Zero to the landfill.
They were looking for anything that could have DNA on it such as flesh, skin, teeth or a personal item such as a wallet or identification.
“At times, that was very gruesome work, but you also had the knowledge that you were able to hopefully bring some closure to the victims’ families,” he said.
Law enforcement officials are able to put the pieces together like a criminal investigation. He said remains are still being identified to this day because of advancements in DNA technology.
Reynolds and his colleagues were staying at the Navy base across from Staten Island and they were shuttled back and forth. He said it was eerie that there were no other cars on the ferry except for their patrol car.
Reynolds also recalled about how unified everyone was — working together toward a common goal.
Reynolds said the amount of support was overwhelming.
“Every gourmet restaurant was delivering meals. There was a constant 24-hour buffet set up for the first-responders.”
In addition, Under Armour and Carhartt donated clothes and gear because the work was tearing up their gear.
They were on 12- to 14-hour shifts. There was not a lot of decompression time.
“By the time we got back and grabbed a couple hours of sleep, it was time to grab something to eat and head back for your next shift,” he said.
Reynolds recalled seeing the thousands of pictures being hung everywhere by frantic relatives asking if they had seen one of their loved ones who had gone missing in the towers.
They spent a month in New York City.
Reynolds said he stood by the comments he made in an interview at the time saying that the work was sad and it also made him angry. The attacks changed the world in many ways.
It changed the trajectory of his career. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005. Reynolds said tucked inside his body armor was a newspaper photograph that was taken by a firefighter on his way into the collapsing towers.
He also brought that photo with him to his deployment to Afghanistan in 2010.
Regarding the recent withdrawal of military forces from the country, he said that obviously nobody expected that the United States was going to stay forever. He said he believes the exit could have been handled differently and he said he believes it is going to make American less safe.
However, he did not want soldiers to feel disheartened. America did its mission, he said.
“Our job was to go and disrupt al-Qaeda from being able to plan those large-scale terrorist attacks. The Taliban was given them free access,” he said. “Our job was to kill terrorists, and we did that very well. At some point it turned into nation-building.”
There is a reason Afghanistan has been called the “Graveyard of Empires,” Reynolds added.
“Afghanistan is more of a tribal society. It’s hard to bring them together in any sort of cohesive government,” he said.
The only way to keep the Taliban and other ISIS-affiliated elements at bay was with the U.S. forces providing intelligence and air support to the Afghan fighters. When those went away, he said it was not a shock that the forces were not able to stand on their own.
Reynolds retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2017. He took up painting as a hobby. He said it all started on a snowy day when he brought out an art set to give his daughter something to do.
“I started sketching and found it relaxing,” he said.
He does a lot of commissioned pieces and custom landscapes.
Reflecting back on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, he said he is glad he was able to contribute to the recovery efforts with his two colleagues.
“I couldn’t have gone down with two better men,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.