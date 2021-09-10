Former Washington County sheriff's sergeant reflects on month sorting Ground Zero debris

Reynolds recalled seeing the thousands of pictures being hung everywhere by frantic relatives asking if they had seen one of their loved ones who had gone missing in the towers.

They spent a month in New York City.

Reynolds said he stood by the comments he made in an interview at the time saying that the work was sad and it also made him angry. The attacks changed the world in many ways.

It changed the trajectory of his career. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005. Reynolds said tucked inside his body armor was a newspaper photograph that was taken by a firefighter on his way into the collapsing towers.

He also brought that photo with him to his deployment to Afghanistan in 2010.

Regarding the recent withdrawal of military forces from the country, he said that obviously nobody expected that the United States was going to stay forever. He said he believes the exit could have been handled differently and he said he believes it is going to make American less safe.

However, he did not want soldiers to feel disheartened. America did its mission, he said.